CLINTON — Masks are now required in Clinton County buildings.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors decided Monday to require the anyone older than two years of age to wear a mask or face shield in county buildings. The county will also require that employees wear masks or face shields in common areas in county buildings and when they cannot stay six feet apart.
The requirement went into effect Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice, Supervisors said. The county will have masks available until Monday for people who do not have masks.
Clinton County Public Health Official Michele Cullen said that several businesses in town started requiring masks. Home Depot and Walmart in Clinton now require masks, she said.
”I would just like to continue to promote that masks are proven to help decrease the spread and I think it’s a good practice to get into,“ Cullen said. “And I think once people get into it, you know it’s not that difficult of a thing to do.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. questioned whether the county can require masks since the county buildings are open to the public. The county received confirmation a few weeks ago that it can require masks in county buildings, County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said.
”If you remember, just a few weeks ago we were talking about opening and how to open,” Van Lancker said. “Your county attorney sat right there at that table and said yes, you’re allowed to require masks at the building.”
Van Lancker noted that the county has already taken precautions against COVID-19 by putting plexiglass barriers in county buildings. The county needed to consider whether to require masks all over the building or just in common areas, Van Lancker said.
Irwin said that with the plexiglass in place, he doesn't believe masks would be necessary when employees are dealing with the general public behind the plexiglass.
Board Chairman Dan Srp agreed that the county should increase its level of precaution by requiring masks, citing the rate at which case numbers are climbing. He noted concerns within the county about preserving services.
Srp said he doesn't think the county will catch residents off guard; multiple area businesses are also requiring mask use.
“The population is preparing and stocking up on masks because they know they’re going to be required in a lot of different places,” Srp said.
Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness said employees should also consider wearing masks if they are going to be working closely together for an extended period of time. Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann said he would have a hard time requiring employees to wear masks in work areas if they can comply with social distancing.
