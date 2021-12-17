CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is set to consider a resolution Monday to adopt an updated fee schedule for the Clinton County Planning and Zoning Department.
The resolution is included in the agenda for Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Last week, the Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a motion to hold rezoning applications until the county determines if an amendment needs to be made to include consultant fees with the application.
Earlier this week, Planning and Zoning Director Thomas Barnes said he spoke with Linn County, which does a flat fee schedule. They have a flat fee based on acreage but do not have any language about coverage of consultant fees. The cost for the application in Linn County is $500 for 200 acres or less and is $2,500 per 100 acres for any rezoning greater than 200 acres, Barnes said.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp does not like that with a flat fee, a project might not require a substantial financial commitment for consulting, he said.
"I like the idea of having it scaled to whatever's required for a specific project," Srp said. "I think that would be more effectively accomplished by just saying that consulting fees for the county would be borne to the project permit applicant or something like that. That's my opinion."
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. agrees. The amount of fees may not meet a threshold if a company does a good job with the engineering and getting everything done on their side to begin with, Irwin said. If they do a poor job and are counting on the county to have a consultant to do the work to bring things up to date, that cost should be transferred to the developer, Irwin believes.
Specifically addressing the Hawkeye Solar project proposal, Irwin noted a potential fee of $7,500 for a market analysis.
"I want a third-party market analysis," Irwin said. "I don't want Hawkeye Solar giving us their opinion on how their project will affect the rural resident neighbors."
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann asked if the board should consider hiring an attorney to help with the process.
Srp suggested the resolution the county consider to include language that it can include legal fees and also fees from consultants. This would cover the potential cost for consultants and attorney fees, Srp said.
"If we decided we needed an outside legal consultant, it would be included," Srp said. "If we decided we need to have whatever engineering firm or someone come in and review the scope of the project to make sure that everything that the applicant is representing and also maybe addressing any concerns of people that are in opposition and things and help us through those decision making process and fact finding, that would be provided for as part of that application fee and part of that commitment."
Barnes reported earlier this week that Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf is having difficulty finding an attorney specific for solar, Barnes said. There are really none out there right now, Barnes said.
"He's been working with Linn County's attorneys. They also tried to find outside legal counsel and couldn't find any," Barnes said. "So they're just doing it in house and Mike thinks that hiring an attorney for this might not be the most appropriate at this time but he's still looking into reaching out to some people he knows in the Des Moines area to see if there's any attorneys that would be able to help us out with this. But he hasn't found any at this time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.