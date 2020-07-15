CLINTON — With the number of COVID-19 cases in Clinton County increasing, county Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness on Monday urged Clinton County elected officials and department heads to review how they are running their offices.
Kness believes it is a good idea for elected officials and department heads to see if there is an opportunity to do remote work or to stagger hours to keep services up but keep employees separated. Kness recommended this to ensure the county can maintain services if an employee in a department tests positive for COVID-19.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp does not see exposure from the public as the county’s only risk. He cited the recent number of positive cases in the county, stating the virus could easily be brought into county offices by an employee.
“I know we’ve got people spaced and set about so that they don’t have that prolonged contact within close proximity but there’s still those opportunities,“ Srp said. “And I think that’s where Chance’s recommendation, having some back-up people set aside like we had previously, is an appropriate consideration.“
Srp noted elected officials can run their offices as they wish to protect the office. He believes the supervisors are predominantly looking at departments in which the supervisors have direct oversight. He stressed the importance of communicating effectively with those department heads.
“If there’s something that we expect for those areas, I think we need to be pretty articulate,” Srp said. “Because last communication we had was that we were wanting to get back open. We were wanting to get staff back in house. We were working to ramp up to peak operation again as best as possible given the situation. And if it’s our intent to change that, I think we have to articulate that.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. supported department heads having a conversation with employees to make sure they are social distancing in off hours as well as while working for the county. Irwin conceded the county does not have direct control over what employees do in when not in the office. He noted the county has been fortunate not to have an outbreak, specifically in nursing homes and extended care facilities.
Srp said he feels good about where each independent office is at, but “If we’re concerned about a space like the courthouse or law center and protecting communications and the jail then that’s where really our authority to close the space or limit interaction can impact that space.
“So that’s where I think our decision, if something really needs to be addressed at some point it would be whether or not we’re going to go back to being closed and appointment only or something like that, is really where I think our decision making would be.”
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann said at this point he is “not ready to have that discussion.” The board did not take any action and county buildings remain open to the public.
