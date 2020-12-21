CLINTON — A public hearing will be held in January for the proposed issuance of general obligation bonds for communications upgrades.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday setting a Jan. 11 public hearing for the proposition of issuance of general obligation bonds not to exceed $5 million. The public hearing will begin at 9:45 a.m.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp noted the proposed bond relates to communications equipment upgrades throughout the county. The bulk of the project is radios, equipment, repeaters for vehicles and installation.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors earlier this month approved the Motorola contract, with authorization for Srp to sign the contract. The Motorola contract is for just short of $4.5 million and would provide equipment for the upgrades. The $4.5 million number does not include other portions of the project, including the cost of a new tower, which is projected to cost about $500,000. The Supervisors were presented at last week’s meeting an option of using the general supplemental surplus to cover part of the cost of the project.
The board can still consider lowering the bond amount below $5 million after the public hearing. The board discussed levying at $4.75 million at last week‘s meeting, although no formal vote was held whether to bond at that amount.
The board has wrestled with a solution to the communications problems brought into focus by the Aug. 10 derecho. The storm damaged the KROS radio station tower, which the county was leasing for emergency services communications at the time.
