CLINTON - The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has set a public hearing as its next step in finanically committing to a proposed supportive housing project to combat homelessness.
The Supervisors on a 2-0 vote Wednesday set a public hearing for 10 a.m. Aug. 8 to hear public comments about their plans for three parcels of county-owned land in the 600 block of North Third Street, located just west of the Clinton County Courthouse. Those parcels, which currently provide parking space, would be leased, through an option to purchase, to the Clinton YWCA as part of the YWCA Empowerment Center's National Housing Trust Fund application.
The Supervisors in June voted to move forward with the lease/option to purchase, which has a value of around $250,000, and pledged an equal amount of money, bringing its total commitment to the housing project to $500,000. The Supervisors' support, and a $500,000 commitment from the Clinton City Council, will be detailed in the federal application as the Empowerment Center seeks a $4 million grant to build the $5 million project.
Plans call for an 18,100-square-foot facility with 20-24 permanent supportive housing units, eight to 10 emergency shelter units, a resource center, and on-site staff and management.
A United Way of Clinton County study indicates 38% of the local community struggles to make ends meet and ultimately is at risk of homelessness, which has been identified as one of the top four health concerns in Clinton County. The goal is to create a facility aimed at reducing the public cost of serving the homeless community and bringing individuals back into the workforce.
The YWCA Empowerment Center serves as the access point for homeless services in Clinton and Jackson counties. Local organizations, including the Sisters of St. Francis, have been discussing homelessness in the community for several years, with the Sisters contacting Dale Todd of Hatch Development in Cedar Rapids as those discussions were underway.
The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center would partner with Hatch Development to construct the facility, which would be paid for through the federal grant, the county and city’s one-time commitments, and potential American Rescue Plan Act funds, local and private donor support and future grants.
YWCA officials say the cost of not addressing homelessness is an expensive one as it costs $140,000 to cover services needed by high-utilizers each year. Those costs are the result emergency room visits, mental health services, correctional system and legal services, emergency shelter and support services, public safety resources and time spent by police, deescalating, moving, and connecting the person with resources.
The county's public hearing will take place at the Clinton County Administration Building in Conference Room B. Anyone may address the board at the hearing. Written comments need to be directed to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, Box 2957, Clinton IA, 52733-2957 or emailed to auditor@clintoncounty-ia.gov and must be received prior to the public hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.