CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has voiced support for allocating extra funds in the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission budget toward the recently approved Clinton County Resource Center.
The Supervisors approved a resolution last month authorizing the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to use space in the Clinton County Courthouse for a resource center. The former Emergency Management Agency space will be used as a multi-services hub for mental health and substance abuse referrals throughout the county.
On Monday, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission during a meeting last week noted a balance of about $3,000 for which the commission does not have any anticipated use for the remainder of the year. The commission identified using the funds to help the resource center may be appropriate for consideration, Srp said. The Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission has not identified a specific use for the funding, only that it is available, Srp added.
“There’s so much overlap between the JCC (Justice Coordinating Commission) and its mission and its goals and really what this resource center is trying to accomplish that we still felt like it was very much within the purpose and the goals of the JCC to be supportive of this way,” Srp said. “But because the Supervisors allocated to the JCC and not to the Resource Center of the Sheriff’s Office or other, I just wanted to make sure that you’re both OK with that.“
Srp believes there will be some expenses with getting the group up and running and keeping it viable.
“We all talked about how we want it to be a positive outcome, a positive experience for those that have the needs within our community so that we’re building a bridge between these resources and those individuals rather than giving them any reason to second guess it,” Srp said. “Sometimes a little bit of funding can be the difference in that outcome just to make sure we’re giving a quality product that we have the appropriate resources, equipment, technology, all of those things.”
Board Chairman Tom Determann and Board Vice-Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. both were supportive of the funds being used for the resource center.
