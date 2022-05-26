GRAND MOUND - After months of public hearings and discussions, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Thursday night unanimously gave its stamp of approval for a solar project to be built near Grand Mound.
The Hawkeye Solar Project, which is being developed by Chicago-based Ranger Power in partnership with private landowners near Grand Mound, is composed of two projects; Hatchling Solar LLC proposal is for an area north of Grand Mound and the Hawkeye Solar LLC proposal is for an area more west of Grand Mound. Hawkeye Solar will be a 200-megawatt facility and Hatchling Solar is set to be a 50-megawatt facility.
The Supervisors have been studying and discussing the proposal for several months, with public hearings also taking place to gather input from residents.
The vote Thursday night came at the end of a contentious two-hour meeting at the Grand Mound Community Center. Prior to the vote, county officials read a list of 32 items of concern that surfaced during those sessions and how they've been or will be addressed by the developer.
But residents opposing the project reiterated their concerns. Among them are setback requirements they say still will allow solar panels to be too close to their homes; a desire to make sure local workers are hired; concerns about what will happen when the project is decommissioned; and making sure emergency services are prepared in case a fire breaks out.
Some residents continued to question whether the project followed the county’s master plan, which was last updated in 1997. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf has said the master plan is intended only as a guide for decision making, and the Supervisors must follow county ordinances in making decisions about development.
In the end, the Supervisors said the project should move forward.
Supervisor Jim Irwin, of DeWitt, said he has family and friends who oppose the project but he couldn't let emotions sway him.
"My role as a Supervisor is to follow the law," he said. "They've checked all the boxes... We've been through so many of the different aspects of this."
Supervisor Dan Srp of Camanche agreed the application met the rules of the state and Clinton County. He said he knew no matter which way he voted Thursday night there were going to be people angered by the board's decision. He also said there are positives with the project that will be good for the area.
"We tried to make the best decision we could," added Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann, of Clinton, who said renewable energy and four-lane highways are important for economic development.
"We're trying to look at what's best for Clinton County," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.