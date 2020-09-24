CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisors Tom Determann and Jim Irwin Jr. both support waiting until the budget session in early 2021 to decide on funding for a proposed additional temporary full-time employee for the Emergency Management Agency.
The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Commission voted earlier this month to hire a replacement operations officer as soon as funding is available. Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness earlier this month said he was notified that current Operations Officer Dan Howard intends to retire in December 2022. Kness proposed hiring to fill Howard’s position two years and two months in advance in order to relieve the current pressure on the office, while also allowing the office to have someone ready to take over for Howard in December 2022.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said while there are more funding sources than the Board of Supervisors, funding from those other sources may not be available when needed.
“As much as those options exist for our municipalities, mayors, to consider evolving how we do business, the timeline on getting that done isn’t really practical to meet the need that’s been identified,” Srp said. “I think that merits consideration as well that really we’re the only ones that are in a position to be able to provide this assistance of this funding at this time in the timeline that’s been supported.”
Irwin believes the issue needs to be brought back to the Board of Supervisors during budget discussions, which usually occur from January to March. He does not see the county having better budget numbers next year given the COVID-19 pandemic, Irwin said.
“It’s going to be probably more difficult, if things continue, to make up that differential,” Irwin said. “So I don’t know how we can authorize him. I don’t know how this board can authorize him to spend more dollars to put somebody on for training for 25 months.”
Supervisors Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann believes the Emergency Management Agency has done a great job and stepped up to the plate. However, he noted other needs of other county offices. He also supports waiting until budget discussions.
“I think the auditor would have liked an extra person. Would have liked more training time for a person,” Determann said. “The treasurer would have. I mean I’m sure the county engineer has more needs. I know the county attorney does. And to me it’s kind of precedence. I hate to establish this precedent of hiring somebody two years ahead of time of somebody retiring.”
Srp noted the last time the department grew significantly was at the request of the Board of Supervisors. He said the last program that was added was the use of drones to provide assistance to first responders.
Kness estimated if he had been approved to hire in late 2020, the cost for the first fiscal year would be about $6,800 per month. He estimated $15,000 in funding from the Emergency Management Performance Grant supplemental to help with the cost.
He added he did not know how the CARES Act funding would be allotted to the county but noted Emergency Management is part of the application.
He estimated the cost for the full year in fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, 2021, would be about $81,935. There would be about $37,000 in funding through an Emergency Management Performance Grant. The amount for the grant fluctuates at a minor level each year, Kness noted.
