CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution next week to establish a process to potentially provide funding for broadband grants if any county organizations are awarded broadband grant funding.
Applications are due Nov. 22 for the upcoming round of Notice of Funding Availability, NOFA 7, SmartSource Consulting owner Curtis Dean said. The companies awarded funding through NOFA 7 are not expected to be known at least until the end of the year, Dean said. It may be early January before they know whether any Clinton County applicants will receive funding, Dean said.
“What the resolution’s really trying to do is lay down the groundwork for a process the county could go through for those successful applicants in NOFA 7 and potentially future rounds even if you choose whereby some of your ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds could be used to leverage those applicants that received funding from the state,” Dean said.
The resolution is designed to give local providers assurance that if they seek the funding, there will be some mechanism after for them to apply for and potentially receive funds to help offset the cost of expensive rural networks, Dean added.
The county was allocated $9.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The funding is now not just contingent on broadband, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said Monday. When the funding was first allocated to the county, the only use the county had available for the funds was broadband, he said.
“With the federal government opening up what we can use these dollars for, it honestly kind of shifts my thinking of how are we going to use these,” Irwin said. “Not to say that I’m totally against broadband. I’m not.”
At one point, Irwin felt they were looking at utilizing $3 million to $4 million of the available funds on broadband, he said. Now, he does not know if he is willing to utilize that much funding on broadband if the county has other uses for the funding, he said.
The whole idea that there could be other uses for the American Rescue Plan funding came up in the past couple weeks with potential legislation that is being introduced, Dean said. The amount portion of the resolution is currently blank and is undecided, Dean noted.
The county does not need to make a decision now on the amount of American Rescue Plan funding to allocate, Dean added.
“I think the resolution can be written in such a way that it doesn’t reference a specific dollar number,” Dean said.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp suggested one designee among the Supervisors could have many of the initial conversations. The matter could come back to the board when it is appropriate to bring anything back for a decision or guidance, he believes. The county wants to be respectful of the providers not necessarily wanting to go public with future plans, he said. Dean said he is not sure if providers would want to share plans for the future.
“I certainly understand their comment about the different providers not necessarily wanting to be super public with all of their plans. I absolutely want to respect that,” Srp said. “As I said before, we want to be development friendly. We want to be development supportive and we want to be development appropriate. So that’s a way that I think we can be a partner and not force any of them to show their hand publicly. But continuing those communications, staying available for their questions, concerns and sharing any of this information that hasn’t already been shared certainly I think is positive towards those ends.”
The resolution is to protect the county’s investment, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said. The resolution is laying out the outcomes the county expects for an investment of funds if the board decides to use American Rescue Plan funding or any other county funds in a broadband expansion project with a local provider, Van Lancker said.
The board did not vote on the resolution Monday. The board plans to consider the resolution next week. Dean plans to distribute the draft resolution to area providers to gather feedback on the listed parameters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.