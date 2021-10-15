A sign at Hawthorne Woods Apartments in Clinton announces that the housing complex is part of Clinton’s Crime Free Housing program. Property manager Ashley Chockley attended Phase I training in 2019, along with four other key staff members, said Clinton Police Sgt. Joel Wehde. Phase’s II and III were completed thereafter. From Jan. 1, 2021 until Oct. 1, 2021, police responded to 23 founded calls for service there. Several were for loud music and motor vehicle accidents, Wehde said.