CLINTON — A county broadband survey shows smaller providers have higher ratings from customers than larger providers, SmartSource Consulting Owner Curtis Dean told the county Board of Supervisors earlier this week.
Dean outlined the findings in the preliminary survey report sent to the county. The report utilizes preliminary numbers, he stressed. They had 750 survey responses, but less will be used in the final survey report, he said.
“There are going to be fewer than that when we’re done because we’ll have to toss some of those out,” Dean said. “I was just doing that this morning and there was somebody who said they lived in Iran that took the survey. We don’t know if they live in Iran or not but we’re not going to count them towards the statistics because we just don’t know if they were a Clinton County resident or not.”
A big takeaway from the survey results is 90% of respondents said they have internet at home, which is pretty consistent with studies conducted throughout the state, Dean said. About 5.7% of respondents reported they do not have internet access at home, Dean said. The speed test portion among surveys not taken at the home will be ignored for purposes of the averages, he said.
“Their opinions are still valid, Dean said. “It doesn’t matter what they took it on. But if they took it on a cell phone then the speed test data may not necessarily be completely in keeping...consistent with the results we’re trying to get. So one of the things I do during the survey as I’m massaging the data is I’ll go through and say if somebody says they don’t have internet at home but they took a speed test then I will subset the data and have those speed tests ignored for purposes of the averages. Because it means they took it on a cell phone most likely or they took it in a public library or they took it at work or whatever. And what we want to do is really isolate it down to fixed landline or fixed wireless services. Not cellular data.”
The survey results indicate the average download speed was 88.3 megabits per second, which sounds pretty good, Dean said. However, the median speed was only 43 megabits per second, he said.
“Half of the speed tests were higher than that,” Dean said. “Half were lower than that. Well what that generally means and we’ve seen this in other cases is we have a whole lot of, you have a number of high-speed tests that are offsetting the low-speed tests. And that’s why the average is higher than the median.”
About 38.5% of the survey respondents’ speed tests measured less than 25 megabits per second, Dean said. About 20% measured less than the required three megabits per second on the upload. There was a significant number of speed tests that showed results not as good as they would like, Dean said.
Overall, the customer service satisfaction level measured by the net promoter score was not very good, Dean said.
“You see a similar pattern of people that would have low-speed tests generally tend to be not as happy with their provider,” Dean said. “But it’s not exactly correlated because some people got a lower speed test but they think their provider is awesome. And it just may be that’s all the speed that they need so that feels good to them.”
Dean stressed they were still very early in the process. More details and analysis will be made available as the process moves along, he said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann believes there were no big surprises in the study. He was surprised the average download speed was 88 megabits, he said.
A good chunk of the total responses came from Clinton, Dean said. Clinton has providers that can provide higher speeds, which can offset the lower speeds, Dean said.
“The fewer number of slow-speed tests that were out in the country, so to speak,” Dean said. “That’s why the median speed is 43 megabits per second. To me, that’s a better number to look at. Because that’s where half the people were slower. Half the people were faster.”
