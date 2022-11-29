CLINTON - The results of a School Improvement Needs Assessment were given to the Clinton School Board on Monday.
“Your district is very typical,” said Iowa Association of School Boards Surveys/Research Consultant Tony VanderZyl, who was present for the meeting via Zoom.
He explained the research-backed assessment was developed based on studies that have determined which factors that effective and high-performing schools all have in common, including student achievement levels and leadership.
The assessment has been used in Iowa as well as several other states for the past 12 years, resulting in a database of about 50,000 respondents to whom Clinton’s School District has been compared to, he said.
VanderZyl called the amount of survey responses received from District board members and staff, parents of students, and students themselves “a very nice turnout,” before reviewing with the board responses to the survey that he found to be notable.
One of the questions on the survey asked is what percentage of students in your district do you think are currently performing to standard or at grade level?
The average of responses from board and staff members was 58 percent. The parents of students in the community answered nearly the same.
Another question: What percentage of the students do you think are capable of performing to standard or at grade level?
While high performing schools typically show results to this question near 100 percent, Clinton board and staff members answered 74 percent affirmatively.
“In high performing and effective schools,” VanderZyl said, “they always think they can do better.”
District board and staff members conveyed through survey responses that they believe students are actively engaged in school, while the average of responses from students showed they don’t feel as actively engaged as board and staff members believe them to be.
“One of the most important factors in whether students achieve,” VanderZyl said, “is whether their parents are involved.”
Other questions included what respondents thought the Clinton School District does well, to which students said extra-curricular activities and parents said communication.
In the board discussion that followed reviewing the assessment results, board member Mike Pelham said he felt disappointed to find inconsistent responses to survey questions pertaining to communication, as better communication with the public has been a goal throughout the district of late.
Board President Mike House found the phrase “virtually all” used in some questions to be ambiguous and possibly subjectively interpreted by respondents.
The assessment results have been provided to principals throughout the District to be shared with their staff members. The board plans to further analyze the results to identify certain weaknesses to improve.
