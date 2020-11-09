CLINTON — A man faces an eluding charge stemming from a single car accident Sunday.
Derek D. Witt, 34, of Delmar, is charged with one count of eluding, speed over 25 over limit, an aggravated misdemeanor. Arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 1.
An accident report says Witt was cited for no insurance, accident related, and failure to maintain control.
Witt was attempting to elude a fully marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated, police said this week.He attempted to navigate a curve in the 1300 block of 235th Avenue when the car fishtailed.
Witt entered the west ditch and rolled the care. He was taken into custody by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies.
A shotgun was found inside the trunk of the car, the affidavit said. The shotgun was loaded with five shells and one in the chamber.
Witt said he thought he could get away but kept trying to call his mother, the affidavit says. He said if he had not tried to call his mother, he would have escaped, the affidavit says.
