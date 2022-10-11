CLINTON – Clinton County authorities have announced that what was first thought to be human remains found at the Clinton County landfill Saturday actually was a medical grade replica of a human bone.
Local law enforcement officers were dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday to the Clinton County Landfill, after landfill employees reported finding possible human remains. The remains, which appeared to be a human femur bone, were turned over to the Clinton County medical examiner and then transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The suspected femur bone was examined by a forensic anthropologist, working with the state medical examiner. The forensic anthropologist determined the suspected human bone to be a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur. The forensic anthropologist described the suspected bone as being “made to look as real as possible, from casts of actual bones”.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said Tuesday the investigation relating to the discovery of the suspected human remains has been closed.
