STERLING, Ill. — Clinton Symphony Orchestra will honor Beethoven’s 250th birthday anniversary—belatedly—with a concert Saturday at 7:30 in Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.
In cooperation with Community State Bank, the Symphony will provide a charter bus from Clinton, through Fulton and Morrison, to the concert in Sterling. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 563-219-8084.
Beethoven's actual birthday anniversary was in 2020, when the orchestra was on hiatus due to the pandemic. The composer’s energetic Seventh Symphony and Third Piano Concerto are on the program, Clinton Symphony Orchestra said.
Guest artist is pianist Marian Lee, a faculty member at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. Lee made her New York City debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall as winner of the Artists International Award and has appeared as soloist and with orchestras internationally in Austria, Belgium, Italy, France, Norway, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Poland, Brazil, Byelorussia, Estonia, Hong Kong and Thailand.
Lee has performed at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center’s Millenium Stage, Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Hall and Rachmaninoff Hall, and the Hermitage Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The 50 musicians of the orchestra are from a wide area of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois and are under the direction of Brian Dollinger. This concert is the second of a six-concert series of the orchestra’s 68th concert season.
All students are admitted free to the concert, and each student is allowed to admit one adult to the concert for half-price. Regular adult admission is $20. Tickets are available at the door of the concert.
