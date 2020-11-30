CLINTON — Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young Artist Audition project will continue this season, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The auditions are open to high school musicians from Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Whiteside and Carroll counties in Illinois, and are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9.
“Even with the Symphony on hiatus during the pandemic, student musicians keep practicing, and we want to continue to offer them this opportunity,” Executive Director Robert Whipple said. “The auditions are individual events with just the three auditioners, and in a large space.”
Traditionally, one student is chosen from the auditions to perform their solo piece in concert, accompanied by the orchestra. Each of the students will receive an evaluation and suggestions from the panel of Symphony members. With the orchestra concerts on hold, the public performance may not be possible this time. However, prize money is still in play, with $250 to the top performer, and $100 to an honorable mention.
Entrants should choose a solo piece with intended orchestral accompaniment. Full details are available from area high school music teachers as well as on the Symphony website at www.clintonsymphony.org. Entries are due by Jan. 4.
Questions regarding selection of a suitable solo piece may be directed to Whipple at (815) 632-0190, or execdirector@clintonsymphony.org.
The Symphony is soliciting financial contributions from area supporters, hoping to resume public performances at the earliest possible time. In addition to loss of ticket revenue and concert program advertising, the orchestra was unable to hold its major annual fundraiser last June. Contributions can be mailed to Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Box 116, Clinton, IA 52733-0116. A secure contribution link is also available on the website, at www.clintonsymphony.org.
The Symphony hopes to raise $2,000 a month to sustain it through this quarantine time.
