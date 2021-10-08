CLINTON — Volunteers are needed to help put up the Symphony of Lights Christmas displays in Eagle Point Park.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers will work every Saturday and Sunday until the displays are up.
To get involved, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house at Eagle Point Park. Any amount of time you can spare is appreciated, organizers said on the group's Facebook page.
Organizers are asking those who can help to notify them through the Symphony of Lights Facebook page.
