CLINTON - The “Symphony of Lights” at Eagle Point Park reopened Saturday, Dec. 24, for the last week of the 2022 holiday festival, after it closed for blizzard weather conditions Thursday and Friday.
“It’s just refreshing for people to be able to have something to drive through,” volunteer board member Sue Watkins says. “I think it brings a lot of harmony and it’s just a fun time.”
The festival began 26 years ago through the efforts of John Eisenhauer, then the plant manager of what is now LyondellBasell, the Clinton Jaycees and the Clinton Symphony Orchestra when they requested $185,000 from the Clinton County Gaming Commission for a 1.1-mile lighting display to be placed at Eagle Point Park. An operating or steering committee was formed consisting of three board members from the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, three board members from the Clinton Jaycees, one representative of the parks and recreation service, one Convention and Visitors Bureau representative and one community member.
The lighting display now is composed of about 70 LED light displays and attracts local families and those who’ve traveled distances to make the “Symphony of Lights” part of their holiday traditions.
Watkins says over 1,200 people attended the Family Walk this year to enjoy the displays on foot, while 4,200 vehicles have driven through so far, including over 150 on Monday alone, then 225 the following night. In 2020, the number of vehicles counted totalled around 7,000.
Changes are made to the displays on a yearly basis, which was done again this year with the addition of “selfie bears” next to the Eagle Point Lodge parking lot. Additionally, some of the displays were placed closer to the road this year, making it easier for young children in cars to be able to clearly see them.
Mark Walton has been the head of setting up all the displays this year and directing volunteers in helping to do so typically about six weeks prior to the opening of the festival.
When the festival has ended, all the displays will need to be taken down by a certain date, through which Walton will again direct any volunteers available and willing to help. Those volunteers may lend a hand Saturday mornings or on Sundays for a couple weeks in a row after this year’s “Symphony” has reached its end. It takes two to four hours of a volunteer’s time each of those days and weeks to bring all of the displays down.
One of six currently serving volunteer board members, Watkins first became involved with the festival about 10 years ago. She saw it to be something to do with the community that would be fun, and notes how inexpensive it is for families throughout the community themselves to drive through and simply share the joy of the experience.
Cash-only admission is $8 per car holding up to 10 people, and $2 additional per person exceeding 10. The “Symphony of Lights” resumed normal hours on Saturday at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the same hours Sunday, followed by the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The last day of the festival will be Friday, Dec. 30.
The announcement for volunteers needed to bring down the festival lights will be posted on the “Symphony of Lights” website at http://www.symphonyoflights.org/ as well as on the “Symphony of Lights” Facebook page, through which anyone interested in volunteering may reach out.
