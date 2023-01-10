CLINTON — “The Music of Friendships,” an annual concert of chamber music by musicians of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton.
This year’s program includes a quintet of violists from Dubuque, all of whom are regular performers with Clinton Symphony, a Mozart quartet for piano, violin, viola, and cello, and a trio by 20th century Ukrainian composer Vasyl Barvinsky for piano, violin, and cello.
The viola quintet will perform “Three Dances for Five Violas” by Illinois composer Elaine Fine, and the “Pie Jesu” movement of the Faure Requiem arranged for violas by one of the performers, Tracey Rush. The other violists are Jotham Polashek, Ann Duchow, Natalie Delcorps, and Hana Velde, all of whom are regular members of Clinton Symphony.
The Symphony’s regular pianist, Nadia Wirchnianski, is an avid chamber music player, and has found the piece by Barvinsky. She will be joined by violinist Asa Church and cellist Avery Kerley. The three of them will then be joined by Julie Marson, viola, to perform the Mozart quartet.
The trio by Vasyl Barvinsky was composed in 1910 when he was 21 years old. The composer was imprisoned for 10 years by the Soviets, who burned his scores in public in 1948. He was able to reconstruct some of his lost works, and many others were rediscovered after his death in 1963.
Admission to the concert is $20 for adults, and all students are admitted free of charge. In addition, an adult accompanying a student is admitted for half price.
Additional information and program notes on the music to be performed is available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
