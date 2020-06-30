CLINTON — The Clinton Symphony Orchestra has been awarded a grant of $2,500 by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, partnered with Arts Midwest, and made possible by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
CSO President Bill Zickau noted the grant award is greatly appreciated. Due to the virus lockdowns, it was necessary to cancel the Symphony's April concert and its annual Pops concert as well as its major fundraiser benefit, both of which would have been held in early June following the end of the orchestra’s concert season.
In addition to the Symphony, other local arts and culture organizations receiving funding under the grant programs were the Clinton County Historical Society Museum and Library, Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, and the Sawmill Museum.
“Situations surrounding the virus have impacted non-profit programs significantly, especially those whose programing is arts and culture in nature,” Zickau said. “Such organizations are important to the cultural life of the community, and their primary means of accomplishing their programing and activities is through contributions from those individuals and organizations in the community who recognize that importance.”
The Clinton Symphony has presented performances of symphonic and classical music for 66 seasons, and its Young Artist program annually selects an area music student, through an audition, who has the opportunity to perform as a soloist with the orchestra in a concert program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.