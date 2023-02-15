MORRISON, Ill. — “Stories in Music,” including dinosaurs and Aesop Fables, is the focus of Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s special family concert at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Morrison High School Auditorium. The afternoon event is in its second year, and built on the success of last February’s inaugural event.
Conductor Brian Dollinger and the 50 local musicians of the orchestra have put together this special treat for the whole family, particularly focused on the area’s young musicians and potential musicians.
A special feature of the program will be a performance of Mozart’s Concerto in G Major for Flute and Orchestra, featuring flutist Akshar Barot, a junior at Rock Falls (Illinois) High School, as soloist with the orchestra. He was selected at the orchestra’s annual Young Artist Auditions in January. The auditions were open to all high school musicians in Iowa’s Clinton and Jackson counties, and Illinois’ Whiteside and Carroll counties.
“Dinosaurs: A Primeval Symphony” by composer Curtis Bryant was composed at the urging his young son, and contains subtitles of “Ultimate Tangle,” “Plated March,” “Pterrible Flight,” “Duckbilled Ragrime,” and “Tyrannical Tarantelle.”
Several of Aesop’s Fables are depicted in composer Richard Maltz’s musical composition. and the piece will be narrated by Karl Wolf of Clinton.
Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 will also be performed on the program. It is one of the final three symphonies he composed in his short life, and is easily identifiable to ears of all generations.
All students are admitted free to the concert. Adult tickets are available at the door for $20, but a special price of $10 is available for an adult accompanying a student. The concert is also included in the season ticket many patrons hold.
Further details and program notes are available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.