Editor’s Note: February is American Heart Month. Each Thursday throughout the month, the Clinton Herald will publish feature stories about those who have survived cardiac events as well as ways that readers can improve their own cardiovascular health. This is the third story in our series.
CLINTON — The last thing Diane VanZuiden was worried about was having a heart attack. Her husband, Jerry, was admitted to the hospital in March. He died April 1, and VanZuiden had to plan a funeral.
“I wasn’t feeling good before that,” said VanZuiden. But the Thursday after her husband died, she had pain in her chest and shoulders, and she felt clammy.
Van Zuiden was taking antibiotics for a sinus infection at the time and assumed the medication was affecting her. “I kept blaming these antibiotics I was taking. I was really calm about the whole thing,” VanZuiden said.
Her son thought the symptoms were caused by the anxiety from having a death in the family. Jerry’s funeral was planned for Saturday, VanZuiden said. Friday night, at the suggestion of her granddaughters, VanZuiden went to the urgent care clinic where she was told she was having a heart attack.
“That was the farthest thing from my mind,” VanZuiden said. She was taken by ambulance to MercyOne where she underwent surgery. The family rescheduled the funeral for two weeks later.
“I ended up having three stents,” said VanZuiden, two at one time and another a week later. The catheter was inserted through her thigh the first time and through her wrist the second time, she said. Awake but relaxed, “I remember them telling what they were going to do.”
Many heart attack victims, like VanZuiden, have symptoms but don’t think the symptoms indicate a heart attack, “especially if you’ve been fairly healthy.”
VanZuiden had indigestion, but didn’t know that was a sign of a heart attack. “I had no pain in my arm,” she said. “I just figured it was stress and the antibiotics.”
VanZuiden didn’t have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, but her family history indicted a risk. “My dad had a massive heart attack when he was 49,” VanZuiden said. Her father’s mother died of a heart attach at age 45 (though she probably could have lived through it with today’s technology, VanZuiden said), and his brother died from heart disease in his 60s.
“I think stress, too, played a factor in it,” VanZuiden said. “I think a combination of that and family history.”
VanZuiden was taken to the cardiac cath lab where Dr. Saadi Albaghdadi put in two stents. She was at the hospital only a few days, she said.
“I felt terrific after they did it,” the 74-year-old said.
She changed the way she eats and exercises, though she said her diet was never bad. “I never eat salt on anything. Basically it’s all fresh stuff.”
VanZuiden used to walk sometimes, she said, but now she works out regularly on her treadmill. “I try to do a couple of hours a week.” She was told she can work out in 15-minute intervals, enough time to get her heart rate up. She usually exercises 30 minutes at a time.
“I had such good care here,” said VanZuiden from a MercyOne conference room. “Everything was good. I couldn’t believe how good I felt when they were done.”
Seeing the instant relief of the patients after the procedure is one of the rewards of working in the Cardiac catheterization lab, said Brenda Vens, supervisor of cardiac services for MercyOne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.