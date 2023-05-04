CLINTON — The Synergy Team has announced the grand revealing of the LumberKings mural will be from 4-6 p.m. May 17 at NelsonCorp Field, 67 Sixth Ave North, Clinton.
The LumberKings mural is a collaboration between Clinton High School graduate and artist Cameron Raab, Synergy, the City of Clinton, and the Clinton LumberKings, who have come together to create a piece of public art for the LumberKings and Clinton residents.
The event will include light snacks and refreshments for those who attend. A limited edition print will be given to attendees to commemorate this work of public art. During the event, attendees will hear from the artist as well as local officials.
Synergy is a Clinton School District initiative, which has the goal to find and work on projects in the community that improve quality of life. The 2022-2023 Synergy class was invited by the City of Clinton to give its opinion on ways to update the exterior of the stadium.
Synergy made a connection with Raab through facilitator Bill Misiewicz. He was chosen from a pool of candidates that best represented the heart of the mural.
Raab is a 2007 graduate of Clinton High School and lives in Champaign, Illinois. The LumberKing mural, which he has named “Batting 3000,” will be the second mural he has produced.
“I'm thrilled to be able to add to the growing sense of community and culture in Clinton," Raab said. "It's where I grew up, it's where my family lives, and it's a town that means a lot to me. I went with a futuristic theme because I feel like Clinton's best days are ahead of it. I gravitate towards public art because of its accessibility. Anyone that can walk, run, bike, or drive by gets to enjoy it for free. I love how much character and identity it can add to a community and I hope it brings light and life to anyone that passes by!”
Everyone is invited to attend the event.
