CLINTON — Preparing an exhibit of Clinton High School history gets harder when Iowa winter weather is a factor.
Canceled due to bad weather in January, the CHS history celebration took place on a sunny 50-degree February day instead.
"We've been able to get more people and get [the word] out more," said Synergy student Rose Flores Sunday from the high school commons. "We were able to get more time to prepare for it."
In addition to displays from local exhibitors and from the Clinton History Club and the Synergy team of Flores, Grace Elmore, Jack Marlowe and David Kremer, a video of other Synergy projects played on a loop and snacks were available courtesy of the CHS culinary arts department.
Jeanette Petersen, CHS class of 1953, sat at a table of CHS yearbooks and class reunion books and remembered the CHS of the '50s.
"We just had a lot of fun," Petersen said. "There were so many organizations to do things with. Everyone went to the basketball games and football games."
Classmates have kept in touch, Petersen said. Girls from the class still get together to visit every month.
Petersen worked on the student newspaper while in high school and displayed several copies during the history event Sunday. She remembered that the school had three stories; the class of 1953 graduated before the fire of 1968 and the subsequent modifications to the school.
Ruby Matthew displayed her husband's yearbooks and her daughter's high school items. A 1988 letter jacket with the name Danielle on it jingled with medals. "She was in everything," said Matthew of her daughter. She went to state for gymnastics, was a member of the diving team, tennis team and high school band.
Matthew displayed her daughter's yearbooks, photos, letter jacket and pom pons. Matthew's husband, who graduated in 1953, was a tackle on the football team, Matthew said as she found his photo in the yearbook.
Allen Eberle, class of 1980, displayed his Blackhawk heritage and 3-D artwork as well as an article about the 1968 CHS fire.
Candace Seitz and her son Xander roamed from table to table to see the displays Sunday. "I donated some of my mother's items from the '50s," Seitz said.
Her mother, Sandra Behrend Hill graduated in 1959.
John Rowland of the Clinton History Club said he didn't have quite as many calls leading up to the event as he had before it was canceled in January, but attendance was steady. Close to 15 tables of "a pretty good variety" of memorabilia, Rowland said.
One item loaned to the History Club for the event was a 1913 photo of the CHS football team which included Frederick "Duke" Slater.
Large photos Slater and Kenny Ploen stood on easels at the front of the room during Sunday's event. Ploen graduated from CHS in 1953 and was an all-state athlete in three sports.
In 1956, Ploen became the starting quarterback for the University of Iowa and led the Hawekeyes to victory in the 1957 Rose Bowl in which Ploen completed nine of 10 passes and rushed for 59 yards, including a 49-yard run for the Hawkeyes' first score.
After college, Ploen played professionally in the Canadian Football League, leading the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to six Grey Cup appearances between 1957 and 1965, four of them ending in victory.
Ploen was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1975, the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in 1987, the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Iowa Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.
Slater was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951 and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Centennial Class in 2020. He was born in Illinois in 1898, the son of a Methodist minister. When Slater was 13 years old, he moved to Clinton when his father became pastor of the A.M.E. church there.
Every high school player needed to provide their own shoes and helmet, but Slater couldn't afford both, so he bought shoes and played every game without a helmet.
Slater played three seasons for CHS, from 1913-1915. Clinton claimed Iowa state championships in 1913 and 1914, and the school compiled a 22-3-1 record in Slater's three years there.
Slater played for the University of Iowa from 1918 to 1921. He was a first team All-American in 1921 and a member of the Hawkeyes’ 1921 national championship team.
Slater joined the NFL the following year, becoming the first black lineman in league history. He played ten seasons in the NFL for the Rock Island Independents and the Chicago Cardinals, garnering seven all-pro selections.
