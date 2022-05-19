CLINTON — Clinton High School’s Synergy program, in support of its efforts to beautify the city and increase positivity within the community, is offering “I Believe in Clinton” apparel through a webstore that’s accessible beginning today.
This past year, Synergy’s students took on three different mural projects. On the side of Homer’s Deli and Sweetheart Bakery, at 241 Main Ave., is the first completed piece. Laminated aluminum composite sheeting depicts “I Believe in Clinton” printed above and below the city flag.
A 50-foot-long interactive piece will be painted onto the side of the MidWest Pets for Life building at 129 Fourth Ave South. Another mural will be composed of metal sheeting that will hang on the side of the Clinton County Historical Society Museum at 601 S. First St.
To aid the monetary support of these initiatives as well as that of future projects, a webstore hosted by Adcraft USA will be available beginning today, May 19, through Thursday, May 26. T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, and sweatshirts are among the garments for sale, all with either the same or a similar design on them as what the mural on the side of Homer’s Deli shows.
Links to the webstore can be found on Synergy’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SynergyClinton or go directly to the webstore via www.adcraftwebstores.com/clintonsynergysummer2022.
On Friday, June 17, a mural launch party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. to view the mural on the side of the Midwest Pets for Life building as well as gather together in celebration of the City of Clinton.
