CLINTON — If you're looking for something to eat while in town for Tailgate N' Tallboys on June 8-10, here's a list of places ready to serve you:
Manning Whistle Stop, 416 N. Second St., Clinton
Official Bar Sponsor! Closing our South Parking Lot For Party Zone! We will have outdoor seating, music, tallboys, tailgate food, Giant Jenga, Bags, Giant Connect Four and lots of cold beer.
Legend's Sports Bar & Grill, 2118 Harrison Drive, Clinton
Kitchen open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Bar open until 2 a.m.
Hook's Pub & Grill, 318 N. Fourth St., Clinton
Open For breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday through Sunday
Late Night Eats, the kitchen will be open until 1 a.m. all three days
Parking passes available, only 2 blocks away!
DJ Beans Friday & Saturday & Beer Specials
Lyons Tap & Grill, 224 Main Ave., Clinton
Open 11a.m.-2 a.m.
Serving appetizers late!
Ricky's Place, 320 S. Second St., Clinton
Open Thursday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Ray's Time Out, 1815 Manufacturing Drive, Clinton
Pre & Post Concert Party
Beer specials, karaoke and the kitchen is open until 2 a.m.
Serving breakfast all three days starting at 7 a.m.!
Brunch House, 1901 Fourth St., Fulton, Ill.
Open Thursday: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Friday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
