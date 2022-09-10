CLINTON — After council action earlier this year, Clinton is gearing up for its first Tailgate N’ Tallboys country music festival.
Iowa’s first Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival will be held in Clinton on Thursday, June 8; Friday, June 9; and Saturday, June 10, 2023, on Clinton’s river front.
Mayor Scott Maddasion and Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers worked with Wayne Klein and Billy Cowell of USA Concerts, as well as other local organizations, to identify dates that work best for both Clinton and the Tailgate N’ Tallboys series in other states, while considering timing of other festivals in close proximity, city officials said in a press release.
They determined the second weekend in June each year best aligns the Clinton event with the opportunity for success.
“We’re excited to bring our growing brand of the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Concert Series to Clinton’s gorgeous river front, with second-to-none entertainment to the City of Clinton,” said Klein, president of USA Concerts.
The council in May, on a 6-1 vote, approved a contract that sets up a 50/50 co-promotion partnership, which will feature equally shared expenses and profits between the city and USA Concerts. The contract sets a budget of $3 million for each year’s festival. The city’s portion will come in at no more than $1.5 million a year; USA Concerts will bear the other half of the cost.
Several Clinton residents and tourism officials addressed the council prior to the vote to proclaim their excitement for such a festival. Several noted that bringing music lovers to Clinton will be an economic driver for hotels, gas stations and restaurants and their stay here will benefit both the city and neighboring towns in Clinton County.
