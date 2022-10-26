CLINTON — Pre-sale tickets for the 2023 Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival in Clinton will go on sale Thursday.
USA Concerts is partnering with the city of Clinton to host the Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival on the Clinton river front from June 8-10, 2023.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at https://tailgatentallboys.com. Pre-sale password will be TNT23.
Festival artist announcements will start in early November.
Tailgate N’ Tallboys has been central Illinois' No. 1 country music festival for the past six years. Past performers have included Florida-Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Nelly, Cody Jinks, Jake Owen, Kid Rock, Willie Nelson, Brett Young, Ludacris, Ashley McBryde, Upchurch, Tyler Childers, Aaron Lewis, Lee Brice, Chase Rice, and Hardy.
More information about Tailgate N’ Tallboys can be found by visiting the festival website at https://tailgatentallboys.com.
