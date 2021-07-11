FULTON, Ill. - What's happening at the former Fidelity-Drives Historic Building?
Before renovation begins, take a tour of the "before reconfiguration" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17 or from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Renovation will begin on the south side of the two-story section of the building, which was constructed in 1925. That space will be reconfigured into a community/event center that may be used for family, community, business, or education gatherings. It is planned to accommodate such events as graduation parties, baby or wedding showers, meetings, educational programs, family or school reunions, etc.
A STEAM room that will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math for youths is planned. An exercise room using the currently available equipment is also planned. Restrooms will be added to this section of the building since none currently exists on this ground level floor.
The steps on the west side of the building that come up into the building and then down to the first floor will be changed to allow the building to become handicap accessible.
The public is invited to come and take a look at the future plans for the Fidelity-Drives Historic Building. A later tour is planned, but not yet scheduled, for a walk down memory lane so people who remember the section of the building as a "gymnasium" and "theater" for Fulton High School can recall days gone by.
The building is located at the west end of 10th Avenue near the city's windmill. For more information, call Neal or Jane Luker, who are leading the fundraising effort, at (815) 589-3479.
