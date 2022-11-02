CAMANCHE – Camanche School District’s Facilities Enhancement Project was initially planned to be nearing completion at this time, but Superintendent Tom Parker says it is now slated to be finished in another year.
“We’re approximately right around our $13 million budget,” Parker said Friday during a tour of construction with Construction Managers Sherry Grubbs and Sam Pilcher. “We did have to make some adjustments here a year or so ago with the scope of the project to make sure we stayed under budget.”
Those adjustments included work on the high school cafeteria commons and kitchen areas, originally parts of the third and final phase of the project that have been put on hold due to price inflations during the Covid pandemic. Construction bids received at that time for this phase of the project came in about $2.5 million in excess of the $13.4 million bond approved by Camanche School District voters in September 2020.
Parker says they now hope to turn those plans into a Phase IV to be completed using one cent sales tax money sometime in the next five years.
Another significant cause of the later date of completion has been supply chain shortage issues. Grubbs says the precast concrete panels that will make up the exterior walls of the gym and auditorium additions are arriving after a 52-week wait.
Regardless, progress has continued.
“We spent a lot of time with the one cent sales tax money truly enhancing a lot of our academic areas,” Parker said, “and we’ve made great strides over the past 15 years increasing academics. That was a priority. But now, when we went out to voters for that little bit extra, we wanted to focus on the co-curricular activities.”
Following the official groundbreaking in May 2021, both the high school and elementary school were equipped with secured entrances that control the flow of traffic into the buildings in Phase I. Phase II consisted of site improvements such as a parking area and paving additions and modifications, completed last fall.
“We moved into Stage III in June,” Grubbs said.
This phase currently in progress will result in the addition of an auxiliary gym and fitness/wellness center, the conversion of the pool into wrestling and choir rooms, and the doubling in size of the auditorium.
“All this dirt and excavation is for the gymnasium addition,” Pilcher said of the auxiliary gym’s current state.
“Schools just can’t have enough gym space anymore,” Parker said. “That creates a lot of opportunities for a lot of kids, certainly those involved in athletics, but some of those who are not directly involved in athletics that still can benefit from the wellness components.”
The auditorium expansion’s progress is at a similar point. The theater, built in the 1970s and containing seating for 271 people, is to have the capacity to seat 600 when finished. Parker hopes kids will feel encouraged to participate in choir and band classes that will have the opportunity to perform in this new area where the acoustics will have been greatly improved.
“When you take a look at accessibility to the theater for our music students, accessibility to dressing rooms and stage craft areas, it’s really a step up,” Parker said. “Definitely a first-class experience for the kids.”
The new choir room, meanwhile, with practice rooms and storage and office spaces, Grubbs estimated, is about 20 percent of the way completed.
The new wrestling room is the part of this phase that’s furthest along. Parker said it’s large enough that they’ll be able to use a little over half of the room for high school varsity wrestlers while junior high wrestlers use a smaller side, but it may double as a multipurpose room as well.
He said the swimming pool, built in 1980, that used to occupy the space where the wrestling and choir rooms have been built was going to cost a couple million dollars in maintenance and bringing it up to date. People want more of a water park experience, he said, rather than that of a lap pool. There are no intentions of installing a pool elsewhere at this time.
