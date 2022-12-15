TAKING THE LEAD: Program develops emerging community leaders

CLINTON — Twenty-one area high school seniors and two Clinton Community College students celebrated their graduation from CCC’s Leaders Emerging And Developing, or “LEAD,” program with a luncheon Tuesday at Eagle Point Lodge.
“I would just challenge you to take this class... don’t let it end. Have this be the beginning of the leader in you,” guest speaker Ann Eisenman, Paul B. Sharar Foundation director and assistant to CCC President Brian Kelly, said.
Eisenman noted in her speech several admirable leaders who’ve been faced with difficult decisions and persevered regardless of those who’ve opposed their missions, like former President Harry Truman and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, as well as local leaders like Grow Clinton President Andy Sokolovich and Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke.
“Leaders are right here among us,” Eisenman said. “I adore Matt Brooke because he came to our community and brought this vision that many people in our community could never see.”
Brooke and Sokolovich are both military veterans who came to Clinton after service.
“We came to this community with a vision,” Sokolovich said. “We came to this community with a mindset that this is a beautiful place that we want to embrace and grow, and I challenge all of you future leaders to get involved and do things that you think are cool.”
For the class project, with the feeling that what’s available in our community to enjoy is often taken for granted, Sokolovich tasked the students from Clinton High School, Prince of Peace, Unity Christian, and Camanche High School to capture photos and videos of themselves out in their communities doing things they love to do.
Unfortunately, the resulting video of the students doing things like playing pickleball and ping pong, eating at McDonald’s, visiting the Fulton Meat Market, on the riverfront or at Eagle Point Lodge wasn’t able to be shown at the event due to technical issues but would later be emailed to each of the students to share.
Over 200 students have graduated from the LEAD program since it was created in 2011 to help develop emerging community leaders. Students apply for and are selected to participate in the program, which takes place every fall semester at CCC.
Students in the program are given the opportunity to discover their own individual strengths as potential leaders and to learn from current community leaders and about local opportunities through which they can make a positive impact. It’s the ultimate hope that the students will be retained in leadership positions assumed within communities locally.
The 2022 graduates of the LEAD program are:
• Isabella Adams
• Julianne Clarke
• Anabel Cunningham
• Anna Current
• Kiely DeBo
• Avery Debner
• Marissa Gabbard
• Kashawna Harris
• Lucille Hess
• Shannon Kenneavy
• Sarah Mueller
• Brent Moore
• Sofia Nickles
• Jack Pelham
• Joshua Petersen
• Veronica Ramirez
• Susan Reed
• Nicholas Reuter
• Madeline Sager
• Ethan Schultz
• Nyah Thomas
• Carrie Willoughby
• Madison Zachert