CLINTON — A 16-year-old boxer from Clinton won his second Junior Olympic gold medal last month and will attempt a second National Silver Gloves win in September.
Now 13-0 in his nascent career, Ali Monaghan won his second Junior Olympics gold medal in Lubbock, Texas in July. Fighting at 205 pounds, Ali defeated an opponent who weighed in at 250, said his father, Todd Monaghan, owner of Iowa Top Team MMA & Fitness on Fifth Avenue South in Clinton.
Ali won the Silver Gloves National Championship last year and the Silver Gloves State Championship the last two years, said Todd. Ali will compete for another National Silver Gloves gold medal in Independence, Missouri in a couple of weeks.
A preacher and mixed martial arts fighter, Todd started fighting after college. Ali crawled around the gym while his father worked out, Todd said.
“As soon as he could start walking, we started throwing punches,” said Todd. Kicking followed shortly after.
By the time Ali was 12 or 13, Todd knew his son was special, he said. Ali was never scared of older opponents, said Todd. He watched the teenager send an adult fighter to the floor, he said.
“I was doing more ... kickboxing and tae kwon do,” said Ali. “When we opened our gym, I started boxing again.”
Todd started the gym in 2015 for kickboxing, jujitsu and boxing, he said. He taught mostly mixed martial arts, but there was a demand for boxing.
“There was no place to box when I was a kid,” said Todd, who grew up in Clinton.
Ali competed for the first time in tae kwon do when he was about 6, said Todd. The boy won. Todd won his weight class in jujitsu, and the father and son both stood on the podium.
“That was a super-fun moment,” said Todd.
Officially, Ali is 1-0 in kickboxing though he’s won unofficial bouts, said Todd.
A few years ago when Todd had a preaching engagement out east, he needed a boxing coach to watch the gym, he said. Enter Joe Garcia, Ali’s coach.
A substitute teacher and former police officer, Garcia not only trains boxers at the gym, he helps kids with homework, Todd said. “I just assist Joe.”
Garcia wasn’t able to attend the Junior Olympics with Ali this year. The teenager flew to Lubbock alone, registered himself and got a hotel room. The Monaghans created a GoFundMe page to raise money to get Ali to the event.
Ali prefers boxing to kickboxing, he said. “I just like it better.” He likes the adrenaline rush. “It’s different than a regular sport,” Ali said.
A student at Gateway Baptist Church Christian School, Ali plays defensive end for the Clinton High School River Kings.
Next year Ali will graduate from high school and compete in the trials for the 2024 Olympics, he said. He’d like to make the Olympic team and then turn pro.
