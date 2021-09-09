More than 100 years ago, the U.S. Congress mandated that the Mississippi River should be managed and operated to improve navigation. A monumental plan was developed and one of the greatest engineering feats in America’s history was undertaken to tame the Upper Mississippi River.
Taming a wild river has not been an easy task for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A 9-foot navigation channel was approved in 1930 to construct an extensive lock and dam system that would provide for a safe and reliable navigation channel for modern day barge transportation.
The taming of the Upper Mississippi River was important in our nation’s history as it provided for improved commercial transportation, increased public recreation, provided for community flood protection, and allowed civil works projects. Each pool located between the dams is operated using a control location at the which the water level is maintained within an operating band.
There are thousands of underwater wing dams and closing structures situated along the main channel and backwaters that alter water flows. Recreational boaters that visit our area should be aware of the locations of these hidden rock structures, especially during low water levels. In July 2017, the popular boat-based food vendor MiMi’s Burger Boat hit the rock wing dam in Beaver Slough and sunk. Emergency responders rescued the crew of three on board.
Congress declared the Upper Mississippi River a “nationally significant ecosystem and national significant commercial navigation system”. The river is one of our nation’s busiest marine highways. Commercial barge traffic is being impacted more often due to low water levels and sedimentation.
Barge groundings in Lower Pool 13, just north of Clinton, have been increasing at an alarming rate and are impacting commercial barge traffic. The Corps of Engineers is challenged by the continual sedimentation that occurs and is limited as to where they can place dredged material taken from the main channel. Each dredge event typically includes tens of thousands of cubic yards of sand that often has to be barged several miles for placement.
Several local beaches are recipients of dredge sand, including Coney Beach located across the channel from Clinton on the Illinois side. Princeton Beach, located 8 miles south of Clinton, is a very popular beach that has received dredged sand on multiple occasions during the last few years.
The frequency and extent of floods are increasing and resulting in greater challenges than ever before. The 2019 flood was the greatest water volume ever recorded on the Upper Mississippi River. It created unique open-river conditions for most of the summer that allowed increased fish passage. Biologists tagged paddlefish from Pools 14-16 (Clinton to Quad-Cities) that revealed these prehistoric fish swam over 250 miles north to Lake Pepin in Pool 4 near Lake City, Minnesota.
As a river community, we enjoy the many benefits of this great natural resource but also must be resilient in accepting the challenges of taming the Upper Mississippi River.
