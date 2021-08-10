CLINTON — A Clinton man is accused of delivering over 28 grams of methamphetamine last week during a controlled purchase by the Blackhawk Area Task Force.
Matthew A. Wright, 41, 215 N. Sixth St., is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine Aug. 5 from Wright. They utilized a confidential source.
Wright delivered about 28.88 grams of crystal methamphetamine in exchange for $550 and was arrested shortly after the transaction. He was in possession of $550.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, and the package did not have a tax stamp. A criminal history check showed Wright is on parole for controlled substance violation and has two pending controlled substance violations, the affidavit says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.