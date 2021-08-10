county courthouse full view

CLINTON — A Clinton man is accused of delivering over 28 grams of methamphetamine last week during a controlled purchase by the Blackhawk Area Task Force.

Matthew A. Wright, 41, 215 N. Sixth St., is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.

According to an affidavit filed with the court, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine Aug. 5 from Wright. They utilized a confidential source.

Wright delivered about 28.88 grams of crystal methamphetamine in exchange for $550 and was arrested shortly after the transaction. He was in possession of $550.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, and the package did not have a tax stamp. A criminal history check showed Wright is on parole for controlled substance violation and has two pending controlled substance violations, the affidavit says.

