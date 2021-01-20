CLINTON — A Wilton man is facing six felony drug charges after selling over 14 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source.
Guy M. Pidde Jr., 44, is charged with three counts of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony, and three counts of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 29. Bond is set at $100,000, cash only.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, on Jan. 12, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Pidde Jan. 12, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19 using a confidential source.
The confidential source purchased methamphetamine from Pidde and identified Pidde from an Iowa driver’s license photo.
The affidavit says Blackhawk Area Task Force members kept constant surveillance of the confidential source until the source entered a residence on all three occasions. The source was kept under constant surveillance after leaving the house until the source entered an official covert vehicle.
The source provided Blackhawk Area Task Force members with methamphetamine weighing 14.5 grams, 14.6 grams and about 15 grams with packaging. No tax stamp was attached to the bag containing methamphetamine.
Blackhawk Area Task Force members executed a search warrant Jan. 19 at the residence. Pidde was taken into custody.
