MORRISON, Ill. — Homicide suspects Jorden E. Johnson and Latisha D. Evans were arrested Friday in Sterling, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker reported last week.
Law enforcement officials had been searching for Johnson and Evans since their vehicle was linked to a June 28 homicide in South Carolina.
Johnson and Evans were taken into custody at 1512 E. Fourth St. in Sterling at 3 a.m. Friday by the Lee County Joint Operations Group and were held at the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, pending extradition to South Carolina, Booker said.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire east of Harmon early Saturday, July 4. Evidence collected at the scene linked the vehicle to a June homicide in South Carolina. Officers found no one with the vehicle, but Johnson and Evans, suspects in the homicide, were believed to have been in possession of the car.
At that time, Whiteside County authorities advised residents to call authorities if they saw Johnson and Evans but not to approach the suspects, as they were considered armed and dangerous.
Johnson and Evans were arrested Friday by a task force of officers from the Rock Falls Police Dept., Sterling Police Dept., Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Dept., Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Investigations, Booker said.
