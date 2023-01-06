Good morning Taste Travelers!
I know most, or at least some folks try to hitch their taste buds to doing something healthy to start the New Year off right. As you are all well aware, I like sweets. Today I’m going to share a very easy sweet treat you can make at home that won’t be a dessert that is wildly high in calories.
We’re going to make a two-ingredient cake called Pineapple Angel Food Cake. Now this isn’t my favorite Sweetheart Bakery cake of course, but one that is pretty limited in calories yet still tasty. It will take you a total of 35 minutes from prep to completed cook time.
Purchase a box of angel food cake mix (Betty Crocker is great)
Buy one 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple – do not drain
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
Using a large bowl, mix the two items together until all dry ingredients are mixed. The mixture will be foamy.
Pour the mixture into a 9x13 pan that you have sprayed with cooking spray.
Bake at 350 degrees for the pan size listed on the angel food cake box. Note that when the sides are pulling away, insert a toothpick in the center to assure it comes out clean and your cake is done! Should take between 30 and 40 minutes depending on your oven.
Place on a wire rack to cool. A dollop of Cool Whip goes well with this when cool, and is only 25 calories for two tablespoons.
Total calories per serving with Cool Whip will be approximately 195. Not bad and your sweet tooth will thank you!
Until next time my fellow travelers, bon appetit!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.