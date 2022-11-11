Good morning Taste Travelers!
Today I’m going to talk a little about grace.
Heading into the traditional season of giving, we here in our area are very fortunate to have so many giving and compassionate business people. Many of our non-profit organizations thrive on the graciousness of the giving people do, to help keep doors open, bellies full and roofs over heads.
That happens because of the grace given by so many. Every single restaurant, food cart, home business, catering service, volunteer school group, place of worship, retail store, and bank, along with self-employed business people, have donated their time, talents and given gift certificates and free items so help to others can be realized.
I would venture to say, when you grab a bite or order a coffee, that that establishment has donated to various sports teams (youth and adult), dance groups, service providers and aspiring adults reaching for the next star. Without these small businesses and local businesses, our dot on the map would just be Clinton nice.
With these local and small businesses, we are Clinton great!
We see you. We know you. We thank you.
