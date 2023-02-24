Hi there, friends! We’re going to Savanna, Illinois today.
Taking a leisurely, fairly short 20-minute drive along the Mississippi River going north from Fulton, Illinois, we are trying out Circa 1888 at 305 Main St. Our friends, Mark, Julie and Bill love this place, so we gave it a try.
Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday while serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, they offer a nice lunch and dinner menu for those days, too. Their menu changes with the availability of fresh local products, so call ahead if there’s something specific you are really craving.
This quaint, friendly restaurant is billed as an urban farmhouse kitchen that also offers many gluten-free items. Noting the friendly service, we went for lunch and hubby ordered a delicious white flatbread pizza composed of chicken, roasted garlic, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella. I ordered their Cuban sandwich made with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, served on a hoagie roll with a side. I chose coleslaw.
Cooked to perfection, we both thoroughly enjoyed our choices.
Next time, we will be back for their dinner offering. I can’t wait!
Until next time, bon appetit!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
