Good morning, Taste Traveler friends!
After a downtown meeting, my friend and I like to opt for a quick bite for lunch and some pleasant conversation. Today we chose the Corner Deli.
Operated by Celeste Cruse for many years, the café serves a luncheon special or you can order from their sandwich menu until 2. With a friendly waitress stopping by with our water, I ordered a half order of the special of the day, which was their meatloaf dinner. It arrived as a nice, home-cooked version served with mashed potatoes and gravy with a serving of green beans. Very filling!
My friend opted for the half chicken salad and soup of the day and really enjoyed his lunch also.
Located on Fifth Avenue South in Clinton, the Corner Deli is a great downtown stop for lunch. They even offer a closed-door room for business meetings in case you want your gathering to have a little more privacy.
They are also the owners of Vista Grande. If you have ever attended a local event or wedding, you may have gone to their site. Known for their catering prowess, they certainly know how to take care of large events with style. We’ve been fortunate to attend the annual Rotary Boo Bash, the YWCA Women of Achievement event, a $HE meeting, Make-A-Wish and a few weddings there. Parking is plentiful and the staff is excellent. If you’re in a search for a larger venue, give them a call to see what they can do for you.
Until next time my friends, bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
