Good morning, fellow Taste Travelers!
Will the Easter bunny leave you anything this year? One of the most religious, Christian holidays of the year, Easter is also an occasion for food and merriment for kids of all ages.
If you’re searching for candy locally, look no further than Grandma’s Goody Jar located at 401 N. Second St., in Clinton. My question today: Do you have Easter traditions your family follows?
Are you the parents who casually eat the ears off your children’s chocolate rabbit, even as they protest? Do you crave the black jelly beans like my friend Jennifer does? And do you find anything remotely palatable about the sugar-infused Peeps that everyone seems to put in the basket of candy?
And don’t forget, while not edible, the plastic grass that lasts year round, seemingly hiding someplace and reemerging every time you vacuum. Ugh.
We would hide baskets of candy for the kids every year while the kids slept.
Or I should say, hubby would hide and I’d remind him not to make it too complicated or frustrating.
For example, they shouldn’t have to scale a ladder to find “their” basket, which of course was more fun for him to watch than them to find.
One year when our oldest was about 10, he had gotten in bed with us and around 3 a.m. awakened me with a whisper, “Don’t move Mom, he’s here.”
Immediately from a dead sleep no less, my mind racing as my blood turned to ice, I managed to squeak back with “Who’s here?”
He then answered, “The Easter rabbit, I just saw him.”
Of course, that was hubby hiding the baskets.
The years went by, and with the kids getting older and our family growing, we added a plastic egg hunt for the grandkids.
Inside each egg would be coins or candy treats.
For fairness, we would assign each child a color and that would be the eggs they could pick.
This scenario made it a bit more equitable due to the age differences in the grands.
Everyone had a great time and even the ones who don’t care for candy still enjoyed themselves.
Enjoy your weekend fellow Taste Travelers. Until next time, bon appetit!
But leave out the Peeps for me, please.
