Hello, my fellow Taste Travelers! We’re going to Preston today. Specifically, 561 E. White St. to Geno’s Pizza. Closed on Mondays (that seems to be a theme for many restaurants I frequent) and calling ahead will assure their availability for groups of 10 or more.
Located about 20 miles from Clinton traveling through Elvira, this is an easy, pleasant drive to get a piping hot pizza. A noisy, family friendly place, you’ll be able to get a pretty big pizza for a pretty decent price. Their wait staff is friendly and service is clearly a priority with the owners.
When we go with our kids, we usually get two large pizzas – cheeseburger pizza and a cheese only. If we’re famished, we start with an order of tacos or nachos to share. You definitely won’t leave here hungry!
Geno’s enjoys a pretty loyal clientele coming from an approximate 50-mile radius and has been in business since 1974. That alone tells you how much this place is loved. Besides pizza, arcade games and pool, Geno’s also offers kickball, baseball and volleyball leagues.
Until next time my friends, bon appetit!
