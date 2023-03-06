On March 12, 2022, we began our Taste Travels together. Here we are, nearly one year later. I hope you continue to enjoy this column as much as I enjoy sharing with you.
At Lyons Middle School, Coach A.J. Hannafan gave everyone a nickname and mine was Irish, which I am a bit.
With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, I thought I might share some culinary options to celebrate the day. Of course, you must stop by Sweetheart Bakery in the Lyons District for their traditional Blarney Stones. A confectionery delight, they have satisfied the sweet tooth of not only locals, but they also receive orders to mail these delights around the country. Call ahead to assure they have the quantity you need.
• • •
Today I’m going to make Shepherd’s Pie. Yes, you usually think of corned beef and cabbage as Irish, but historically, its Shepherd’s Pie that truly is an Irish original. And mashed potatoes are the key and we all know about Ireland and potatoes, so here we go with the version I use.
Here’s your grocery list:
2 pounds of ground beef
One small onion
Clove of garlic
Beef gravy from a jar or can
Frozen mixed vegetables
Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
2½ or 3 cups of mashed potatoes (you can use instant if you like)
Feeding my husband and me with plenty of leftovers, the oven is set at 350 degrees. I start with two pounds of ground beef cooked with a little garlic, a cup of diced onions and drain. Add a cup of frozen mixed vegetables and the beef gravy. Use one fourth teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce and salt and pepper to taste and mix all of this together. Put the mixture into a greased one and a half quart baking dish. Spread the mashed potatoes evenly over the top. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes or heated thoroughly. You should see a light glaze of brown on the top of your creation for presentation.
I can’t guarantee you won’t get pinched by a leprechaun for not wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day if you make this meal, but I do know you won’t go hungry!
And to say eat well in Irish: ithe go maith! Until next time.
