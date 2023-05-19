Hello, fellow Taste Travelers! It’s the month of May and there’s so much to celebrate. And what better way than with food and fellowship?
Knowing there are proms, Memorial Day and even weddings during this month, today we’re going to talk about graduations. What to serve for your party and where to host the happy event? We always had ours at our home. Good thing and not so good, but always a great outcome.
Planning our first party, the graduate wanted their cake in the traditional school colors. A teacher friend accidentally dropped their cake on our off-white carpeting. It couldn’t be helped. But the not-so-good was later when we were cleaning up, the stain from the red food coloring wouldn’t come out. But it ended up good since we put down new carpeting, so that’s a positive!
When the last child graduated, this one chose ribs. Not just my ribs, but the ribs only Buddy (Vince) Jetter would put together for many of his soul food barbecues our family always frequented.
Since he was a great friend, Buddy agreed to make up a huge batch of ribs for our gathering and his sisters Dina and Marguerite made their delicious potato salad. What a hit! Since hubs was the high school soccer coach and the youngest was a soccer player with a ton of friends, the entire team showed up. We had wet wipes for everyone to use, but when the team members came, they took off their shirts and asked for any old towel. Why? They wrapped themselves with the towel fashioned as a bib and proceeded to dig in, saving their shirts from the expected barbecue sauce dripping and allowing them to move onto the next party unstained.
We were proclaimed the best party of the day!
You don’t have to have a full-on meal. You can have cake, a serve-yourself taco bar, sandwiches, even a candy buffet as Christopher and Leslie Mussmann had at their graduate's gathering - still one of my favorites! Keep in mind, this is for the graduate and you’ll be all good.
At any rate, plan for rain. There is always rain for graduation parties.
Until next time my friends. Bon appetit!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
