Hope you’ve had a great week, Taste Travelers!
Today we’re going to a place on our gorgeous riverfront in Clinton. That’s right. It’s the Candlelight Inn.
Open since 2010 by the Prescott family of the Sterling/Rock Falls, Illinois area, this restaurant has been one folks like to bring their out-of-town guests to. The view of the river is unparalleled and the food is pretty darn tasty too.
Seated right away, this was a mid-week evening stop for us and the service was excellent.
Known for their chicken George served with the yummy Jan sauce, hubby opted for a split order of regular and buffalo George. Chicken George is a delightful chicken strip but not like the kids order at fast food sites. Tender and lightly breaded, these are extremely tasty. I ordered the special, which was sirloin steak Rockefeller. This was an 8-ounce top sirloin served on a bed of wild rice with a signature Rockefeller sauce that was cream based with chunks of shrimp. Very good. So good in fact, hubby ate half of mine. But that’s OK. I needed room for the chocolate bundt cake served warm with vanilla ice cream for our dessert. Yum!
So try this place out for your next lunch or dinner. You will be pleased with anything on the menu. I promise.
The business’ address is 511 Riverview Drive and phone number is 243-3200. Doors open daily at 11, but the restaurant is closed on Monday.
Until next time, bon appetit and Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.