Hello, fellow Taste Travelers!
Have we got a stop for you today! Namely, the Great Revivalist Brewery.
Located at 238 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton, this place is simply stunning to behold. With our son here from San Francisco, we toured the establishment on a Sunday and he declared this as a place every bit as classy as any big city, Michelin restaurant. The ambiance, the décor, the quality of construction, the atmosphere is all something that should qualify as a destination site for Clinton. And they’re still adding to it, including an outdoor patio with an elaborate fountain.
Once seated, our server Tia was friendly, efficient and attentive. Richard Schwab, the owner, was there and greeted and mingled with folks who matched his smile, knowing he’s invested financially and personally in the success of this new establishment.
Seated with our friends, Kathryn Wynn-Calvin and Joe Brown, we came back to enjoy the menu items that were newly extended on this date from their original soft opening. I chose the “Stickin’ with Tradition” burger with fries and added their oven-baked pretzel with beer cheese dip as an appetizer. Hubby ordered the wood fire carnivore pizza – basically meat lovers – and loved the crispy crust with the combined flavors in the toppings. He also ordered the craft created grape drink that was delicious.
I found my burger to be perfect, made just like I like it and served on a pretzel roll. Kathryn ordered and enjoyed the strawberry salad and Joe also had the carnivore pizza. Joe ordered a dark beer, which is No. 8 on the menu, and declared it very good and robust.
There was one other pleasant surprise this evening. Brooke Byam, owner of The Vue, settled in at the baby grand piano and belted out a few songs to the delight of all the patrons. With many folks in attendance we knew, this was a restaurant that truly felt like “home”.
This stop is a must-see-to-believe. Craft-brewed beer and soda, wood-fire pizzas, several appetizer choices and grilled entrees, all in a stunning yet comfortable atmosphere? This place is indeed a showstopper.
We will be back. Again and again. And when you go? Tell them you read about it in the Taste Traveler column.
Until next time? Bon appetit!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.