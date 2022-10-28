Good morning!
Fellow Taste Travelers, we’re venturing a little closer to the area today to Erie, Illinois.
Harvest Bakery and More is located on 916 Albany St. The phone number is (309) 515-9025 and they’re open from Tuesday through Saturday. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner; I recommend you call ahead for hours.
My friend Sally and I took a short, 30-minute day trip to this friendly little restaurant for lunch. Using the directions from Google, he/she proclaims you should use Waller, Garden Plain, Kennedy, Diamond, and Albany roads to get there. Can you imagine people in New York City utilizing directions like this? That’s the beauty of small-town living in the Midwest and I love it.
Their entrees change week to week and today we chose the chicken enchilada special and the grilled cheese on Texas toast, which we both enjoyed immensely. Sally’s order also included a French onion dip for the homemade chips. To. Die. For. Seriously folks, don’t forget to order this dip when you go there.
Offering some fantastic bakery items we, of course, needed to indulge and were very glad we did. Each of us grabbed a six-pack of cinnamon rolls and a cookie to travel home with. Both our husbands were grateful for the sweet treat and enjoyed them as well.
A little bit about the owner, Jen Temple. Opening this restaurant was a dream in the making from her trip in 2019 to Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas. Working with Revitalize Erie, she purchased her 100-year-old building in August 2019, with an official opening in May 2021.
Her dream has been expanded from a luncheonette with a bakery to a full-service restaurant with an executive chef. The menu is based on family recipes and most, if not all, is prepared in house. Employing 30 people, she has brought new life to the little town of Erie and its residents appreciate her for the effort.
Take the drive, you’ll be glad you did. Tell them the Taste Traveler sent you.
Bon Appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.