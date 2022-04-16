Good morning, Taste Travelers! It’s coffee time!
There is no shortage of caffeine options in our little area of the world. Not just the Folger’s you remember your parents trying, but craft coffee. Many local restaurants have added a crafted coffee item option for your pleasure.
Here are a few places to try:
- 392 Café introduced us to barista-served, delicious coffee. Located on South Second Street in Clinton, they continue to serve new and seasoned coffee lovers.
- Brent’s Firehouse Coffee, located in Camanche, offers a wide variety of flavors and recently purchased Summit Lake coffee for a tasty treat.
- Deanna’s Java has been a wonderful staple for our area, serving coffee and espresso. And as one person said “big city flavor in a small town”.
- Red Rose Coffee is located on Manufacturing Drive and offers a quick pick-me-up as you head to work — and a treat or two.
- Scooter’s is a recent addition to Clinton located next to the Discovery Center and across from Hy-Vee. I tried their strawberry smoothie and was pleased.
- Steam Anchor Coffee and Café has a lovely little craft coffee place located on 17th Street in Fulton, Illinois. Steam Anchor also offers lunch and pastry items.
- We do have a Starbucks located inside Hy-Vee for the folks like my friend, Jan, who enjoys the Seattle–based chain.
Bottoms up!
