Well hello, fellow Taste Travelers! Hope you’ve had an enjoyable week.
Today we’re heading a little bit south to the town of LeClaire. We thought we would try out the La Herradura Mexican Grill, 540 N. Cody Road. Open Tuesday through Sunday at 11 a.m., they serve lunch and dinner and are closed on Monday. Their phone number is (563) 729-1251. Parking is a bit limited, so be aware if you are meeting another couple or group. You may want to take one vehicle.
The place was clean, the décor was nice and our waitress was wonderful and prompt. We ordered queso with our chips and it did not disappoint. Hubby ordered the shrimp and crab chimichanga and I opted for the fajabo – a combination of chicken and steak over a bed of rice served with tortillas. He loved his order that also came with rice and beans and liked mine so much he finished what I couldn’t.
There are several adult beverage options available that looked terrific as they passed by our booth, but we didn’t partake. This time.
If you find yourself taking a drive down river road, this is a nice little stop for a bite to eat. You won’t be disappointed.
Until next time, bon appetit!
