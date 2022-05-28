Well hello, Taste Travelers! We’re going to another food cart today.
Where to? TJ’s On The Boulevard in Camanche. This is a hidden little gem that is sure to accommodate anything you’re hungry for.
Specials are daily and barbecue was on our mind for this adventure. We chose a couple racks of their smoked baby back ribs and let me tell you, they did not disappoint. We opted for coleslaw and a baked potato to compliment the meat. And we were crazy enough to order a pulled pork sandwich. Just in case we didn’t have enough food.
Lesson learned. We had plenty for full bellies and a lot of leftovers!
Located in Jersey’s parking lot, they serve lunch and dinner. Call 563-357-7471 or follow them on Facebook at TJ’s On The Boulevard to catch their daily specials.
We will be back!
Want to try some Mexican food?
Located on Main Avenue in the Lyons District of Clinton is MexiBro Mexican Grill. Dine in, take out or delivery are available. Their seating is limited, but a family can easily sit down and enjoy a meal inside.
Elis Fazliu opened this new restaurant in October 2021 and it continues to gather new patrons daily.
For our lunch, we decided to pick up and take home. Tacos, quesadillas, carnitas and burritos are available; we chose a burrito bowl and were able to select all the plentiful ingredients we liked.
Trust me, these portions are not small at all! The food was fresh, the staff was terrific and the place was very clean. The location is something new in the Lyons District and access is very easy. Give them a try! I know we will definitely be back.
Bon appetit!
